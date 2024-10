Death toll from Hurricane Helene climbs to 130 as rescue crews frantically search for survivors

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has reached 130, primarily affecting North Carolina, where at least 56 fatalities have been reported. The storm caused severe flooding and destruction across a 650-mile path from Florida to the Carolinas, with additional deaths in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

A News / World Published 01.10.2024 11:15 Share This Album





Subscribe