At least 820 dead as Morocco shaken by 6.8 earthquake

"It is the first time in a century that the institute records a violent earthquake of this kind in Morocco," he said.

At least 820 people have been killed in Morocco in a powerful earthquake, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday morning.
