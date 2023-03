Quake-hit farmers return to their gardens in spring-colored Amik Plain

With the arrival of spring, agricultural activities, which were interrupted after the earthquake, revived in the plain, where fruit trees bloom and almost painted in pink. After the February 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6, which are described as the "disaster of the century", the farmers put their pain aside and went to their lands.

Published 21.03.2023 16:19 Share This Album





Subscribe