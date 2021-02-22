Crystal snow in Turkey’s Cıbıltepe allures visitors

The Cıbıltepe Ski Center attracts visitors with its ski tracks surrounded by scotch pine forests and natural beauty in Turkey's northeastern Kars province. The ski center, which is around 54 kilometers (33 miles) from Kars and 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Sarıkamış district center, is leaving everyone dazzled with its snow quality and magnificent nature. It is located on a high plateau covered with scotch pine forests and is rated as one of the most important winter sports centers and winter tourism in Turkey. Sarıkamış area, in particular, attracts skiers due to its highly-suitable environment, especially for 'alpine and northern discipline', 'ski safari,' and 'slip-on trips,' as well as with its runway for snowboarding. It is possible to ski about 5 kilometers (3 miles) without interruption at the ski center. There are ten tracks in Cıbıltepe and its first stage ski track offers skiing at night to tourists. There is no danger of avalanches at the center and its crystal snow features are not lost, although most days are sunny during winter. The ski center has five chairlifts with a capacity of 3,000 people per hour. After carrying out 1,700 tests on the chair lift systems throughout four days, an audit firm from Austria gave the center the certificate of fully independent operating ski facilities in 2019.