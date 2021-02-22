 Contact Us

Crystal snow in Turkey’s Cıbıltepe allures visitors

The Cıbıltepe Ski Center attracts visitors with its ski tracks surrounded by scotch pine forests and natural beauty in Turkey's northeastern Kars province.

Published 22.02.2021 15:24
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
The Cıbıltepe Ski Center attracts visitors with its ski tracks surrounded by scotch pine forests and natural beauty in Turkey's northeastern Kars province.
Turkey's locally-made Bayraktar TB2 armed UAV surpasses 300,000-hour-flight
2,050-year-old columns in Lagina Hecate Sanctuary restored
1550-year-old Byzantine church's base ground unearthed
Ancient Selime cathedral enthralls visitors in Turkey's picturesque Cappadocia region
Muslims flock to mosques to observe holy night of Raghaib