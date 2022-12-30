Khutbah: Time to take ourselves into account before new year | Time to re-contemplate our lives in line with Qur’an and Sunnah

General Directorate of Turkish Religious Services has issued a khutbah text about the new year: "We are about to leave another year of our lives behind. Now is the time to take ourselves into account before we are brought to account, and to review our deeds before they are weighed in the balance (mizan). It is the time to add good deeds to our lives that will lead us to eternal salvation. In short, now is the time to re-contemplate our lives in line with the Qur'an and Sunnah."