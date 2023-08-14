Frozen human bodies awaiting resurrection after 100 years

The person who played the most crucial role in the development of the project is the scientist Dr. Paul Segal. Segal first conducted an experiment on his own dog and claimed to have successfully revived it. As scientists conducted various research on the process of freezing and later reviving, the project has now turned into a company. Currently, in the company with five different centers, dozens of individuals await being brought back to life after a century in capsules. The first frozen human was James Bedford, a Psychology Professor, in 1967. Bedford had contracted a kidney disease for which there was no cure at the time, and he volunteered for this process. In the project, right after the moment of death, an anticoagulant called heparin was injected to prevent blood clotting, and ice was applied to the head region to lower the temperature. The preserved body, after certain medical procedures, is placed in liquid hydrogen tubes at -196 degrees Celsius, either as just the head or the entire body. The company, headquartered in America, receives significant demand from all around the world. Moreover, there isn't just one company involved in this project. All of the companies provide individuals with wristbands and necklaces to be informed in the case of an unexpected death and specify where the body should be sent urgently. In return for this procedure, substantial amounts of money are required. Looking back at past years, there have been cases that have been brought to court regarding this matter. For instance, in the UK, in 2016, a mother's request to preserve her deceased 14-year-old daughter in a cryo tube was legally approved despite objections from the child's father. Based on the information available to us, the idea of reviving frozen individuals might seem unrealistic to many of us, something that could only be seen in science fiction movies. As of now, since the process hasn't been completed, there isn't any individual undergoing attempts to be revived. At least, this information is not found in any source.