One of the terrorist organizations of our age that entraps the youth by exploiting the religion, and uses religion as an instrument for their attempts to gain strength and ideological benefit is DAESH. Located in Syria and Iraq, this organization aims at the youth to recruit manpower. The first and the most important step in fighting against DAESH and similar organizations is to understand Islam correctly, and to know which Islamic values are used by these organizations for exploiting people. The study [conducted by Türkiye's Presidency of Religious Affairs] aims to raise public awareness, warn against the exploitation of religion, and emphasize the importance of learning our exalted religion from authentic sources.