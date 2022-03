Turkish firm unveils new cruise missile Çakır

Leading Turkish defense firm Roketsan unveiled its new cruise missile, Çakır, on Thursday, with the company saying the ordinance will bring operational flexibility on land, sea, and air. Çakır is set to become a new military force multiplier with its state-of-the-art features and potent warhead, according to a statement from the company.

