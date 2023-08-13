News Football Roberto Mancini resigns as Italy coach

Published August 13,2023

Roberto Mancini has resigned as Italy national team coach, the Italian football federation FIGC said on Sunday.



"This concludes a significant page in the history of the Azzurri, which began in May 2018 and ended with the 2023 Nations League finals. In between, the win at the Euro 2020, a triumph conquered by a group in which all the individuals learned how to become a team," the federation said in a statement.



The FIGC added that "taking into account the important commitments at the Euro 2024 qualifiers," a new coach is to be announced "in the coming days."



Mancini led Italy to the Euro 2020 title, but failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In 61 games, he won 39 and lost nine.



Italy face North Macedonia and Ukraine in September at the Euro 2024 qualifiers.



