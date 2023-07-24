Attila Szalai joins Hoffenheim from Fenerbahçe until 2027

Attila Szalai moved to Hoffenheim from Fenerbahçe Monday to sign a four-year contract until 2027.

"The 25-year-old Hungarian international has moved from Fenerbahçe to Hoffenheim and has signed a contract until 30th June 2027," Hoffenheim said in a statement.

The Yellow Canaries said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that they would pay a €12.3 million ($13.6 million) transfer fee to the Turkish club for Szalai.

Fenerbahçe further stated that the solidarity contribution fees that will arise in accordance with the FIFA instructions will also be covered by Fenerbahçe.

Hungarian defender helped the Istanbul club win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.

Last season, Szalai produced three goals and two assists in 52 matches, including UEFA Europa League, Turkish Super Lig, and Turkish Cup.