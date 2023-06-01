Lionel Messi to leave PSG at end of season, manager confirms

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of this season, club manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Thursday.

"I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo's last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont," Galtier told a press conference.

There have been rumors that Messi has received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season.

Last month, the World Cup winner was given a two-week suspension for an unauthorized trip for two days to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine moved to the Paris team from Barcelona on a two-year contact in 2021. He was criticized over PSG crashing out of the Champions League round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich this season.