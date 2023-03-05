Saudi Arabia sends new aid plane to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia sent a new plane loaded with humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war on the European country.

The plane dispatched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center arrived at Rzeszow Airport in Poland carrying 30 tons of aid, the state news agency SPA reported.

The shipment "includes shelter materials, electric generators, and medical supplies," SPA said.

The aid plane is the third to have been sent by the oil-rich kingdom to Ukraine this week.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia dispatched two planes carrying 168 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In February, a Saudi delegation headed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. This was the first visit of its kind by a Saudi and Arab official to Ukraine since the war.

Russia's war on Ukraine has entered its second year with western countries firmly backing Kyiv.