Ronaldo set to make his Al-Nassr debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his official debut with his new club, Al-Nassr, against Al-Ettifaq at Saudi Professional League on Sunday.

"The entire world is awaiting. All eyes are on Al-Nassr tomorrow, Sunday. Ronaldo makes his first debut with his club Al-Nassr," the club said on Twitter.

The Portuguese star appeared in a most-awaited Riyadh friendly on Thursday as Messi-led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Riyadh All-Star, which was captained by Ronaldo, 5-4 at King Fahd Stadium.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became a free agent in November after cutting ties with Manchester United.

The 37-year-old, who also played for Sporting Lisbon, Juventus, and Real Madrid, joined Al-Nassr on Jan. 1.

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, including four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United.

He led Portugal to the UEFA EURO 2016 title.