Survey: 25% of Germans still watching World Cup after team exit

The German team may be eliminated but around one quarter of Germans are still watching games from the World Cup in Qatar, according to a survey published on Tuesday.



The YouGov survey said that 25% of the 3,249 people polled are continuing watching the tournament, 17% stopped after Germany's exit, and 7% did not comment.



The remaining number of more than 50% said that they hadn't watched the tournament in the first place.



German TV ratings are far lower than at previous tournaments as many are not tuning in, mainly because they oppose the choice of Qatar as hosts in connection with its human rights record.



