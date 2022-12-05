PELES FAMILY DISMISS REPORTS HE IS CLOSE TO DEATH

Pele's family has again dismissed speculation that the Brazilian football icon was close to death in a Sao Paulo hospital.



The Folha de Sao Paulo paper had reported Saturday that the 82-year-old had been transferred to a palliative ward in a local hospital because chemotherapy was no longer bringing results.



Pele, who had a tumour removed from his colon last year, was admitted to the clinic in connection with cancer treatment, and the hospital said he was responding well to treatment.



His family had also dismissed speculation he was in a very serious condition.



They repeated this in an interview with TV Globo on Sunday night, with two daughters and a grandson saying he was undergoing respiratory treatment in connection with a coronavirus infection.



"He is ill, he is old. But as soon as he is feeling better he will go home," one of the daughters, Kely Nascimento said.



Her sister, Flavia Nascimento, added that he was in a regular ward and said: "It is very unfair when people say that he is at the end of his life and in palliative care. It is not true, folks. Believe us."



Grandson Arthur Arantes do Nascimento said he had talked on the phone with the three-time World Cup winner about Brazil's first two games at the World Cup in Qatar, that Pele was moved by all the well-wishing.



Pele told him about his alleged nearing death: "That will happen one day but not today." The grandson added: "He will see how Brazil will become world champions a sixth time."



Pele had issued a statement on social media on the weekend, saying: "I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received."



