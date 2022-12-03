Brazil win Group G but lose to Cameroon 1-0 in World Cup

Brazil won Group G in the 2022 World Cup on Friday despite losing to Cameroon.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Al Daayen's Lusail Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar scored a stoppage-time goal but was sent off for taking off his shirt in celebration after scoring the winner.

Brazil advanced as group winners on goal difference with six points. Switzerland finished second with the same amount of points.

Cameroon are third with four points while Serbia finished at the bottom with one point.

Brazil will face South Korea and Portugal will take on Switzerland in the next round.