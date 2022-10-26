Report: Bayern captain Neuer to return against Inter at the earliest

The comeback of Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is to be delayed and the goalkeeper is now expected to return to the squad against Inter Milan on November 1 or at Hertha Berlin four days later at the earliest, according to the Kicker sports magazine.



Neuer has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury since the 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on October 8 and coach Julian Nagelsmann was expecting a comeback on Saturday against Mainz in the Bundesliga.



On Tuesday, he completed a running unit and Nagelsmann said: "Running isn't causing his shoulder any problems. I'll hold back on making any predictions. Ultimately, it's up to Manu to decide when he feels fit enough to return."



Bayern host Inter Milan in their final Champions League group stage match and travel to Berlin for the Bundesliga game against lowly Hertha.



