Chelsea make it to Champions League last 16 after win at Salzburg

Chelsea have made it to the Champions League round of 16 after a 2-1 win at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, while Sevilla refused to give up their chances with a 3-0 victory over Copenhagen.



Mateo Kovačić put Chelsea ahead as he skilfully guided the ball into the net in the 23rd minute, but Junior Adamu equalized for Salzburg right after the break with a first-time finish.



It was a stunner from Kai Havertz in the 64th minute that secured the English side in the knock-out stages.



Sevilla, meanwhile, have done their homework against Copenhagen. It took the Spanish side a while, as Youssef En-Nesyri broke the deadlock only in the 61st minute.



But a dazzling late strike from Isco, followed by GonzaloMontiel's effort kept Sevilla's hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.



Later on Tuesday, champions Real Madrid visit RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund host Manchester City and Benfica welcome Juventus.



