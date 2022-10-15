Xavi calls on Barca to 'show personality' in 'spectacular' Clasico

Barcelona have "maximum" motivation for the Clasico, according to Xavi, who has urged the Blaugrana to "be brave and show personality" when they face Real Madrid on Sunday.



The two LaLiga heavyweights have set the early pace this season, with Barca edging their great rivals thanks to a superior goal difference after both earned 22 points from eight matches.



Those unbeaten records will be on the line when they go head-to-head at Santiago Bernabeu, where Xavi masterminded a stunning 4-0 victory in his first LaLiga Clasico as a coach back in March.



Tata Martino, in 2014, was the last Barca coach to win his first two Clasicos in LaLiga.



Former midfielder Xavi appeared in 42 Clasicos as a player – a tally only bettered by Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos (both 45) – and enjoyed 17 victories with Barca while racking up five goals and eight assists.



Knowing exactly what is required in this fixture, he issued a rallying cry in his news conference on Saturday.



"I would like to remain a footballer to play these types of matches. It's spectacular to play such a game," Xavi said.



"This is where you have to stand up and be counted; as a coach, too. Everyone watches the Clasico and everyone's up for it. The motivation is the maximum, it is an opportunity to be clear leaders in the table.



"We need to play as a unit; we need to be compact, we need to be brave and show personality. The proof of [what you can achieve] is very clear; [look at] last year's game.



"The impact on morale if we come out of a game like this with a good result would be significant. But it's still early. We're still building; we need to keep going."



Xavi revealed left-back Marcos Alonso could partner Eric Garcia in the heart of defence as Barca look to keep Madrid's attacking options at bay, including seven-goal top scorer Vinicius Junior.



But when asked about combating Vinicius' threat, the Blaugrana coach insisted his side were not only concerned about the in-form Brazil international.



"It's not just Vinícius that we have to stop; it's also [Karim] Benzema, Rodrygo, [Federico] Valverde," Xavi added. "They're a competitive team who get the best out of their players.



"It's a huge game. It's not about how we stop Vinícius; it's about how we stop Madrid."



