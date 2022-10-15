Bayern again without Neuer against Freiburg

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will again be missing when fourth-placed Bayern Munich host second-placed Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.



The captain is still suffering from a shoulder problem so Sven Ulreich will continue to deputize.



Otherwise Bayern's injury and illness worries are starting to ease.



Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt, Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry are all fit to return, as is Jamal Musiala after coronavirus although he will first sit on the bench, coach Julian Nagelsmann told a news conference on Saturday.



Kingsley Coman is suspended.



Nagelsmann's side qualified for the Champions League last 16 in midweek with two games to spare but their Bundesliga form is patchy. They conceded a stoppage-time leveller last weekend to draw 2-2 at Borussia Dortmund and need a win against flying Freiburg.



"It is up to us to deliver a great performance and get back where we want to be as quickly as possible," the coach said.



