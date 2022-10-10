Bayern not fully satisfied with season so far, says president Hainer

Bayern Munich are definitely not fully satisfied with their season so far despite a good performance in the Champions League, club president Herbert Hainer has said.



"We have performed well in the Champions League, winning all three games. Even against Inter Milan and Barcelona, who are more difficult opponents. But in the Bundesliga we are definitely not satisfied," Hainer told local broadcasters Bayerischer Rundfunk late Sunday.



Ten-time reigning champions Bayern sit third in the standings, trailing surprise leaders Union Berlin by four points, and have won only four of their nine league games so far.



The latest setback came on Saturday, when they conceded a late 2-2 draw against big rivals Borussia Dortmund.



"We have to get back on track immediately and score points in the Bundesliga to get back to the top," Hainer stressed.



Hainer specially criticized how the team has been wasting goal opportunities during the games.



"The team has to be more consistent. We aren't good enough, that's why we've dropped so many points that we shouldn't have," he said. "That's annoying and we have to work on that."



The absence of top scorer Robert Lewandowski, who moved to Barcelona, might explain why Bayern are missing so many chances. Hainer explained that signing a new striker, however, was not a matter of money, by a matter of finding the "right player on the market."



There's not a lot of players like Lewandowski, who can score 30 goals in one season, the Munich president said.



But even amid a turbulent season, Hainer still backs Julian Nagelsmann, a "young, innovative and creative coach who has a great career ahead of him."



