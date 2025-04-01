EU welcomes formation of new government in Syria

The EU on Monday welcomed the formation of a new government in Syria that saw the appointment of 23 ministers.

"The EU is ready to engage with the new government in order to help tackle the immense challenges ahead," the European Commission said in a statement.

It said the new government should fulfill the aspirations of all Syrians, adding: "The European Union will stand by the Syrian people, while making sure that the commitments of the new government towards a peaceful and inclusive transition are respected."

Reiterating its support for "a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition process," the 27-member bloc said it is "fundamental that all external actors fully respect Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity" and condemned "any attempts to undermine its stability and prospects for a peaceful and inclusive political transition."

President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who took charge after the fall of the Assad regime in December, announced the new government in Damascus on Saturday, appointing 23 ministers, including one woman.

Earlier this month, Syria issued a constitutional declaration, designed to serve as the foundation for the interim period.