EU adopts 16th sanctions package against Russia on 3rd anniversary of Ukraine war

European Union flags and a Ukrainian flag flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 24, 2025. (REUTERS)

The EU on Monday adopted its 16th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting key sectors of its economy and individuals involved in its war on Ukraine.

The move came as the war entered its fourth year, with EU officials emphasizing the need to weaken Moscow's ability to continue its military campaign.

The latest package includes economic and individual restrictive measures, affecting Russia's shadow fleet, financial networks, and military-industrial complex.

"For three years now, Russia has relentlessly bombed Ukraine, attempting to steal land that isn't theirs to take," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

"Every sanction package deprives the Kremlin of funds to wage war."

The EU Council imposed sanctions on 83 individuals and entities responsible for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity, while also expanding criteria to target those operating Russia's shadow fleet—vessels used to evade sanctions on oil exports, according to a council statement.

A total of 153 ships are now restricted under EU measures.

For the first time, the EU imposed a transaction ban on foreign financial institutions using Russia's financial messaging system, SPFS, while also expanding restrictions on 13 key regional banks.

Additionally, 53 entities were added to the list of those supplying Russia's military-industrial complex.

The sanctions also include new trade restrictions on drone technology, chemicals, and software critical to Russia's weapons development. Further limits were placed on exports of industrial materials and imports of Russian aluminum, a significant revenue source for Moscow.

Eight Russian media outlets accused of spreading Kremlin propaganda had their EU broadcasting licenses revoked, while new restrictions were imposed on Russian ports, transport networks, and aviation.

The package also extends energy sanctions, restricting software used for oil and gas exploration and banning temporary storage of Russian crude oil in the EU.

EU leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine "for as long as it takes," with Kallas stressing that sanctions provide crucial leverage in ongoing efforts to end the war.