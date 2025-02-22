EU wants to lower their tariffs: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that the EU wants to lower their tariffs.

"The European Union wants to come back. They've traded us very badly, and the European Union wants to lower their tariffs because of the fact we were paying fortunate tariffs," Trump told reporters at the White House.

European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic met Trump's top trade officials in Washington, DC on Wednesday to discuss the tariff threats.

Sefcovic said Thursday that reciprocity in tariffs "must work for both" the bloc and the US.

Trump said he thinks it is a "big start in the right direction" with the EU.

"We couldn't sell a car there. We couldn't sell our farm products there. They wouldn't take anything. Now, all of a sudden, they are being very nice," he said.









