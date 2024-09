The new European Commission team will include 11 women -- a 40-percent share of the posts -- although there is still "work to do", EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.

Despite her bid for gender parity, von der Leyen said member states put forward only 22 percent women candidates. "This was completely unacceptable," she told reporters, although the balance improved after she put pressure for more women. "There is still so much more work to do," she added.