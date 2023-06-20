News European Union EU environment ministers agree on contested nature protection law

European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

European Union environment ministers agreed on Tuesday on a joint position on a contested bill restoring damaged ecosystems which has been heavily criticized by farmers.



Twenty member countries backed the bill when it was put to vote in Luxembourg, EU diplomats told dpa.



Poland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and Finland voted against the proposal, and Belgium and Austria abstained.



The legislation proposed by the European Commission aims to save ecosystems from collapse by rewetting drained peatlands, replanting forests or making cities greener.



Under the bill, EU countries are to restore at least 30% of habitats in poor condition in terrestrial, coastal, freshwater and marine ecosystems to good condition by 2030 to then reach 90% by 2050.



Tuesday's vote is a decisive step towards preserving and restoring nature in Europe, said German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke.



It will also give a tailwind to upcoming negotiations with the European Parliament on the details of the legislation, she said.



Conservative EU lawmakers, with the support of farmers' associations, are particularly critical of the plans, arguing they were to restrict the use of agricultural land and jeopardize food security.



The European Parliament is yet to find a common position on the bill.



EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius, however, was optimistic that negotiations on the law could be concluded by the end of the year.





















