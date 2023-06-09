EU member countries agree on plan for reform of asylum system

The European Union's 27 member states reached an agreement on Thursday on the reform of the asylum system.

The Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced on Twitter that ministers from the member states agreed on a general approach on the Asylum and Migration Management Regulation and the Asylum Procedure Regulation during a meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council.

"These files constitute the two main pillars of the reform of the EU asylum system and are key to a good balance between responsibility and solidarity," it said.

"Hard work during several Presidencies has contributed to the result we have achieved today."

Greek public broadcaster ERT said with the agreement reached, for the first time, a mandatory solidarity mechanism is being created, something traditionally requested by member states, including Greece.

Speaking to Italy's state-run ANSA news agency, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the country is pleased with the agreement.

"We avoided the hypothesis that Italy and all the member states of first entry would be paid to keep irregular migrants in their territories. Italy will not be the collection center for immigrants on behalf of Europe. We managed to obtain a legal framework for possible agreements with safe third countries and we also avoided the placing of limitations that would have excluded some countries," he said.

















