EUS VON DER LEYEN MEETING WITH KING CHARLES III CONFIRMED

News European Union EU's von der Leyen meeting with King Charles III confirmed

EU's von der Leyen meeting with King Charles III confirmed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to meet King Charles III on her trip to Britain expected to seal a deal over post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland.



A spokesperson for the commission confirmed the meeting between the monarch and commission president. A spokesperson for the British monarchy also confirmed the meeting to British broadcaster BBC.



"The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government's advice that he should do so," the BBC quotes Buckingham palace.



The confirmation comes as von der Leyen tweeted on her arrival that she was "glad to be in the UK" to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



The commission president added an optimistic message that she was "looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend."







































