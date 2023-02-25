EU imposes news sanctions on Russia on one-year mark of Ukraine war

EU member states approved new sanctions against Russia late Friday with new trade bans and export controls on products and technologies that can be used for civilian and military purposes.

The sanctions also have additional restrictions on countries and entities providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Russia.

In a social media post of the EU term president, Sweden, said: "Today, the EU approved the 10th package of sanctions against Russia," on the one-year mark of its war against Ukraine.

It said the new package brought stricter export restrictions on dual-use and technology products and the measure includes restrictive measures against individuals and organizations that support war and spread propaganda or deliver military-grade UAVs to Russia.

The post pointed out that the EU will continue to support Ukraine "no matter how long it takes."

All details of the sanctions have not yet been shared.

The package prepared by the EU Commission last week includes export bans on more than €11 billion ($11.7 billion) to deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial products.

The current package, which includes sanctions on electronic devices, special vehicles, machine and engine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, also targets products such as antennas or cranes.

An export ban was also imposed on products that can be used for military and civilian purposes.

New electronic components and thermal cameras that can be used in Russia's weapon systems, including UAVs, missiles and helicopters, are also included in the restrictions.

For the first time, third-country organizations were included in the scope of dual-use product sanctions against Russia, and some Iranian institutions are included on the sanctions list.

The package also includes new measures to prevent violating or circumventing existing sanctions.

Many people, including those who carry out propaganda activities, members of the military and politicians, are added to the EU sanctions list with the package, along with a travel ban and the assets of institutions and individuals concerned are frozen.

EU member states had been negotiating the sanctions package for three days, which required unanimous approval.















