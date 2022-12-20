Dutchman Hans Leijtens to be new head of EU border agency Frontex

The EU's border agency Frontex is to be headed by Hans Leijtens from the Netherlands. The 59-year-old was appointed by the agency's governing board for a five-year term, Frontex announced on Tuesday.



Leitjens takes over the Frontex leadership from Latvian Aija Kalnaja, who had been in charge for several months on an interim basis.



The previous head of Frontex, the Frenchman Fabrice Leggeri, resigned from his post at the end of April, after serious accusations were made against him and his staff.



Frontex managers were said to have deliberately covered up the fact that Greek border guards were returning refugees to the open Mediterranean. Turning back people seeking protection at the external borders - so-called "pushback" - is illegal under international law.



Leijtens is a general in the Dutch army and holds a doctorate in sociology, psychology and administrative science.



He previously worked as commander of the Dutch border and military police, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee. Prior to that, he was director general of the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration.



