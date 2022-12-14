Close to €1.5m seized in EU Parliament corruption probe, police say

Belgian police on Wednesday said they have seized close to €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in raids in connection with corruption allegations against people linked to the European Parliament.



The statement was published on Twitter together with images showing a small suitcase, several briefcases and paper bags filled with euro banknotes.



Four people have been under arrest since Friday accused of having influenced decisions in the European Parliament in favour of World Cup host Qatar in return for money and gifts.



Now former European Parliament vice president Eva Kaili was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.



"Defendant E.K." however requested a postponement of her hearing and is now due to appear in court on December 22, Belgium's public prosecutor said in a press release.



Kaili's partner as well as former member of the European Parliament Antonio Panzeri remain under arrest, a Brussels court ruled on Wednesday.



A fourth person "also remains in custody but under the terms of the electronic bracelet," the statement read.



The three defendants have the right to appeal against the decision.



Two more people were detained on Friday but have been released since.



The European Parliament is to vote on Thursday on whether to suspend any work involving Qatar after the chamber removed Kaili from her position as vice president on Tuesday.



"The European Parliament ... suspends all work on legislative files relating to Qatar, particularly concerning visa liberalization, and planned visits, until suspicions have been confirmed or dismissed," read a draft of the motion seen by dpa.



The text also calls for the setting up of an independent ethics body.



Additionally more staff and money should be made available to better monitor and vet representatives applying to or being part of the EU's lobbying register, which should also be extended to representatives of countries outside the EU, the motion says.



The draft motion, which is expected to pass, can still be amended before it is due to be put to a vote on Thursday.



An aviation agreement between the European Union and Qatar currently under ratification is now also under scrutiny in the European Parliament.



In October 2021 the European Commission announced the plans to offer more flights between destinations in the EU and Qatar by 2024.



Karima Delli, the chair of the transport committee in the European Parliament, suggested asking the commission more questions about the negotiations in an email sent to the parliament's political groups and obtained by dpa.



Six EU countries so far have ratified the deal, a commission spokesperson told dpa. Germany has not yet taken this step.

