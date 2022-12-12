BORRELL: BELGIUMS EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT CORRUPTION PROBE IS VERY WORRISOME

Belgium's decision to charge four people over allegedly receiving money and gifts from a Gulf state to influence decisions in the European Parliament is "very worrisome," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Certainly the news is very, very worrisome," he told reporters.

Borrell said the investigation did not target anyone from the EU's diplomatic service.

"There is nothing and no-one being referred to neither from the External Action Service nor from the delegations," he said.









