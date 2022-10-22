TOP EU OFFICIALS AIM TO COOPERATE WITH ITALYS NEW FAR-RIGHT LEADER

News European Union Top EU officials aim to cooperate with Italy's new far-right leader

Top EU officials aim to cooperate with Italy's new far-right leader

Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures next to her car as she leaves Quirinale Presidential Palace on the day of the swearing-in ceremony, in Rome, Italy October 22, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated the new far-right Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her appointment as "the first woman to hold the post" on Saturday.



Von der Leyen said she looked forward "to constructive cooperation" with Meloni's new government.



European Council President Charles Michel also expressed his willingness to work with the new Italian prime minister "for the benefit of Italy and the EU."



"Europe needs Italy," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, calling for a united front to confront the European Union's challenges and to support Ukraine.





































