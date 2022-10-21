EU SHOULDNT BUILD DEPENDENCY ON REGIMES LIKE CHINA, SAYS FINNISH PM

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for the first day of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 20, 2022. (AFP Photo)

The European Union shouldn't be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday.

Marin spoke as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels, where European Union leaders are having a "strategic discussion" on their ties with Beijing.

"That doesn't mean there can't be any economic relations with China but it means we shouldn't be building that kind of strategic and critical dependencies on an authoritarian country", she said.

"I think technology is key here," she added. "This might not be an issue today but it certainly will be in the future."






































