GERMANYS CHANCELLOR CALLS FOR REFORM, EXPANSION OF EUROPEAN UNION

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a renewed call for reforms of the European Union, to enable the admission of new members, during a conference of European social democrats on Saturday.



Scholz also said the principle that requires unanimity for decisions in foreign policy and tax policy should be gradually phased out, though he acknowledged this would take some persuasion.



"But I also say clearly: if a geopolitical Europe is our aspiration, then majority decisions are a gain and not a loss of sovereignty," Scholz told delegates at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES).



The EU will stand by its word when it comes to countries that have been given candidate status - those include several Balkan states, Ukraine and Moldova - he said. "A united European Union of 27, 30, 36 states with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens can bring its weight to bear even more strongly in this world."



However, it is important that the concerns of smaller states are not overlooked. "In the future, too, every country must have its concerns heard; anything else would be a betrayal of the European idea," he said.



A copy of his speech circulated in advance indicated that Scholz also wanted the EU to be stronger, also in military terms and was proposing a coordinated procurement of weapons and equipment, establishing an EU rapid reaction force by 2025 and a genuine EU headquarters for European armed forces. "We must confidently advance common, European defence efforts."

