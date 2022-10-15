EUS FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF VOWS UNWAVERING MILITARY SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell attends the congress of the Party of the European Socialists (PES) in Berlin on October 15, 2022. (AFP Photo)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday pledged continued military support to Ukraine in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

"We have to explain to our people that we have to continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically, diplomatically because it is in our own interest," Borrell told a meeting of the Party of European Socialists in the German capital Berlin.

The EU official said they have to continue to provide arms to Ukraine for "as much as needed and for as long as needed."

On Thursday, Borrell told NATO defense ministers that the EU was going to approve a new tranche of €500 million of military support for the Ukrainian armed forces.

"It will be reaching more than €3 billion from the European Peace Facility resources. Also, (I will inform them) about the establishment of a military training mission to support the Ukrainian army," Borrell said.

He added that the EU would continue providing military support to face "any kind of Russian military attack, any escalation of the war."