EUS BORRELL URGES IRAN TO STOP REPRESSION OF PROTESTERS

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell attends the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell on Friday urged Iran to stop the repression of protesters and to release those that have been detained in recent weeks.

"I spoke with @Amirabdolahian to convey again EU's clear and united position: people in Iran have the right to peaceful protest and to defend fundamental rights," Borrell said in a tweet, referring to Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"Violent repression must stop immediately. Protesters must be released. Internet access and accountability are needed."



































