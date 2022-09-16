EUS BORRELL CALLS ON EUROPEANS TO RESIST AMID HIGH FOOD, ENERGY PRICES

The EU's top diplomat said in an interview on Friday that the war in Ukraine has "entered a new phase" and called on Europeans to "resist."

"Now is the time to resist the consequences that the war has, and will have, for us, which can be felt in energy and food prices," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

"It will take time, but what's at stake is highly important," added the Spanish-born politician.

Ukraine's recent military victories in the north justify the EU's current three-pronged strategy of giving military support to Ukraine, sanctioning Russia, and isolating Putin's regime, he said.

"A lot of people-in Europe, in Spain, in my socioeconomic circle-said that what we are doing is useless, that we are artificially prolonging the war, that they should just give up already," Borrell explained, insisting that the EU's strategy has been "proven right."

Despite his enthusiasm about the Ukrainian offensive in the Kharkiv region, he said Moscow's troops are intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure in response.

"War is unpredictable. This went well for the Ukrainians, but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Borrell defended the EU sanctions on Russia, insisting that they are already working but must be held in place longer.

Asked whether or not the EU sanctions would be renewed as far-right parties make inroads in countries like Italy, he said he does not believe that European unity will split.

Mentioning Hungary's prime minister, he said: "We already have Viktor Orban. He spent all summer saying that we were shooting ourselves in the foot and needed to lift sanctions. Then he goes to Moscow to get gas, and they give it to him, of course. But Hungary has always approved the sanctions."

Borrell also voiced support for reforming the EU energy market, something he said he has been advocating for since 2021.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the electricity market needs "deep and comprehensive" reform.

"We couldn't act until the pain got so intense that even those who said the market should be left alone had to admit that it is producing an unacceptable market distortion," said Borrell.

"Here in Europe, intervening in markets doesn't have good press," he added.