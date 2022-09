The European Union flags flutter ahead of the gas talks between the EU, Russia and Ukraine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Nearly all EU countries, with the exception of Hungary, agreed Thursday to ask the UN Human Rights Council to appoint an expert to monitor the situation in Russia, diplomatic sources said.

Twenty-six EU countries agreed to draft a resolution, to be presented by Luxembourg, urging the council to appoint a so-called special rapporteur on the rights situation inside Russia, two diplomats told AFP.