EU must be 'creative' with new Russia sanctions: Foreign policy chief

The EU must find new ways to tighten pressure on Russia and deprive Moscow of the resources needed to continue its war in Ukraine, the EU foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Dublin, Kaja Kallas said the bloc was preparing a new package of sanctions and argued that further measures were needed to reduce Russia's access to money and materials used to sustain the war.

"We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end, and it will also end if you know the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue," she said during a press conference.

Her remarks came during a visit to Dublin, where she met Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee ahead of Ireland's assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month.

The EU presented proposals for a 21st sanctions package, including a temporary freeze on the Russian oil price cap and measures targeting banks, oil traders, refineries and cryptocurrency operators accused of helping Moscow circumvent existing restrictions.

Kallas said the EU would continue targeting Russian revenues and assets needed to finance the war while discussions among member states on additional sanctions remained ongoing.

"There are member states who have been pushing, but eventually it is all the member states that need to agree," she said.

Turning to the Middle East, Kallas warned of the risk of renewed escalation in the region.

"There is a fragile pause now, and hopefully parties will reach an agreement soon. A return to full-scale war would be, and would come at tremendous cost to the entire region. Continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz is unacceptable. Its repercussions extend far beyond the region, disrupting the global economy and threatening food supports," she said.

On Lebanon, she highlighted the role of international peacekeepers operating under the UN mission.

"Lebanon, where thousands of European troops serve under the UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) remains close to the brink. Recent months have been exceptionally difficult for all true contributing peacekeepers operating under increasing threat by Hezbollah. The service and dedication of UNIFIL Personnel deserve our respect and gratitude."

McEntee, for her part, said Ukraine would be a central focus of Ireland's presidency, arguing that Europe must maintain pressure on Russia and continue supporting Kyiv's bid for EU membership.





