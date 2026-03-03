Russia’s security service says it prevented 'terrorist attack' against defense company’s executive

Russia's Federal Security Service on Tuesday said that its special forces prevented a "terrorist attack" attempt on a defense company executive, Interfax news agency reported.

In a statement cited by the outlet, the FSB claimed the suspect was being detained by special forces when "his Ukrainian handler remotely detonated the IED (Improvised explosive device), resulting in fatal injuries."

According to the FSB, the attack was planned by a 40-year-old Russian citizen using a "fake passport" on "instructions from Ukrainian intelligence services."

"During an inspection of the crime scene, a second IED, disguised as a power bank, was seized. It contained 300 grams of plastic explosive, a foreign-made electric detonator and a radio-activated actuator," the statement said.

"The suspect's telephone, containing correspondence with a Ukrainian intelligence officer, and a fake Russian passport were also seized," it added.

A criminal case has been opened on charges of preparing a "terrorist act."



