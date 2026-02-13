Zelenskyy targets 91 vessels in sanctions on Russian 'shadow fleet'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday signed a decree imposing sanctions on 91 vessels alleged to be part of Russia's "shadow fleet."

A statement by the Ukrainian presidential office said the decree implemented an earlier decision of the National Security and Defense Council, and that the ships were used to "transport oil and petroleum products" from Russian ports to third countries.

"This was done in circumvention of sanctions by the EU, the G7 and other states. This is evidenced by the results of monitoring in the Black, Red and Baltic Sea," it said.

The statement added that the vessels sanctioned sailed under the flags of about 20 countries, among which only one was Russian, and that Kyiv will provide relevant information to the countries concerned and work with partners to further synchronize sanctions.

It said 27 vessels on the list are already under sanctions by Ukraine's partners, namely the US, UK, Switzerland, and EU.

The presidential office said work on sanctions against the remaining 64 vessels will continue, and that sanctioning the "shadow fleet" is a priority for Kyiv, as it allows "pressure to be exerted on everyone who transports Russian oil and thus helps Russia obtain funds to finance the war against Ukraine."



