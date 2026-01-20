China says it recieved invitation to join 'Board of Peace' on Gaza

China said on Tuesday that the US has extended invitation to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Gaza.

"China has received the invitation from the United States," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in response to a question about participation in the international body.

When asked during a news conference in Beijing whether China would accept the invitation, Guo said he had no further information to add.

The White House last week announced the formation of the Board of Peace, saying it will "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

Trump administration has invited many foreign leaders, including those from Arab, Asian, and Western nations, to join the board.

The US also established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board in support of the NCAG.