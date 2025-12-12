Starmer and allies say Ukraine at ‘pivotal moment’ in coalition call

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and allies have agreed it is a "pivotal moment" for Ukraine as efforts continue to end the war with Russia.



Starmer had earlier insisted that US President Donald Trump and European leaders want the "same thing" for Ukraine amid tensions in relations with the US president.



Ukraine has pushed back against a US-drafted plan and submitted its own 20-point document to Washington as part of negotiations.



The White House said it was unsure whether a US official would attend talks with European and Ukrainian counterparts reported to be taking place this weekend as the president wants "action" and is "sick of meetings".



After a flurry of talks this week, Starmer was asked whether there was a chance of progress being made into the weekend.



He said: "We do need to make progress. And what President Trump wants, what Ukraine wants, what Europeans want, is the same thing, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine after the nearly four-year aggression from Putin and Russia."



He said there are "a number of issues still to be resolved" but he is very clear that "we support Ukraine in this fight, not of their making".



Starmer later updated allies on the "continued intensive work" on the US-led peace plan during a virtual meeting of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron were among the leaders and officials from 30 countries in attendance.



"They all agreed this is a pivotal moment for Ukraine, its people and for the security we all share across the Euro-Atlantic region," Downing Street said.



The UK and French-led group of countries also talked about progress made on mobilising frozen Russian sovereign assets and continuing to fund military support.



Zelensky told the meeting he was seeking a framework document on security guarantees from the US that he wanted to be approved by Congress.



"This would mean real, solid, legally binding security guarantees for our country, and they must actually be implemented," he said.



Zelensky said before the call that the US has proposed a possible "free economic zone" in the Donbass region which would see Ukrainian forces withdraw and Russia agree to remain where they are and not enter the territory.



He reportedly said there would need to be elections or a referendum for Ukraine to approve any such move.



He said Kyiv opposes Russia retaining control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant and that the US has suggested a joint format to manage it.



Starmer and his French and German counterparts spoke to Trump on Wednesday.



The US president said they discussed proposals to end the war in "pretty strong terms", and that European leaders would like a meeting this weekend with the US and Ukraine.



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday the US had not committed to sending an official to talks expected on Saturday.



"If there is a real chance of signing a peace agreement, if we feel like those meetings are worthy of someone on the United States's time this weekend, then we will send a representative," she said.



She said Trump was "sick of meetings just for the sake of meeting" and "wants action".



Meanwhile, progress has been made in behind-the-scenes meetings between national security advisers including the UK's Jonathan Powell, according to British officials.



Ukraine's European allies are supporting his efforts to ensure that any settlement is fair and deters future attacks from Moscow, as well as accommodating the continent's defence interests.



Trump has been critical of Ukraine's European allies, portraying them as "weak" leaders of "decaying" nations failing to "produce" anything as "the war just keeps going on and on".



The US national security strategy, published earlier this month, said "the Trump administration finds itself at odds with European officials who hold unrealistic expectations for the war perched in unstable minority governments, many of which trample on basic principles of democracy to suppress opposition".



NATO secretary general Mark Rutte warned on Thursday that conflict is "at our door".



"Russia has brought war back to Europe, and we must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents or great-grandparents endured," he said.