US, Germany discuss efforts to end war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, emphasizing the goal of achieving a lasting peace.

Published December 02,2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul about ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the State Department said.

According to a readout from deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio "reaffirmed the United States' goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace."

The call underscores continued coordination between Washington and Berlin on strategies to support Ukraine and bring about a resolution to the conflict, which has strained European security and drawn international attention for more than two years.

No other details about specific proposals or next steps were released.