US, Germany discuss efforts to end war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Monday with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul about ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the State Department said.

According to a readout from deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott, Rubio "reaffirmed the United States' goals are to end the conflict as soon as possible and achieve a lasting peace."

The call underscores continued coordination between Washington and Berlin on strategies to support Ukraine and bring about a resolution to the conflict, which has strained European security and drawn international attention for more than two years.

No other details about specific proposals or next steps were released.



