Ukraine strikes kill 1, wound 3 in Rostov region: mayor

Ukrainian air strikes killed one person and wounded three others in the Russian port city of Taganrog, the mayor said early Tuesday.

"As a result of the massive overnight air strike on our city, two apartment buildings, a private home, the Mechanical College building, two industrial enterprises, and Kindergarten No. 7 were damaged," Mayor Svetlana Kambulova posted to Telegram.

"Unfortunately, three people were wounded and one person was killed," she said, adding that "a decision will be made on the necessary response measures".