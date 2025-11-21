Kremlin urges Ukraine to seek peaceful resolution to conflict

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday urged Ukraine to seek a peaceful solution to the conflict.

In a statement to the press, Peskov said the Russian side remains committed to the platform of discussions that took place in Anchorage, Alaska.

"We are aware of potential modifications and approved formulations, but officially, we have received nothing. Moreover, sometimes we learn about these matters from the press," he said.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko published a list of 28 points on Nov. 20, which he claimed constitutes a new peace plan from US President Donald Trump.

Later, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy confirmed the plan's existence, saying he'd like to discuss it with the American leader.

The Kremlin spokesman stated that Russian-US communications are continuing and "certain considerations from the American side exist," but that specific topics are not currently being discussed.

"We remain fully open and maintain our openness to peace negotiations. In this context, it is essential to highlight the following -- the effective performance of the armed forces of the Russian Federation should convince Zelenskyy and his regime that it is preferable to engage in negotiations now rather than later," he stressed.

Peskov warned that as territories are lost in offensive actions by Russian armed forces, there will be "less room for decision-making freedom."

"This is not about warfare; it is specifically about compelling Zelenskyy and his regime to seek a peaceful resolution. Continuing the conflict would be meaningless and dangerous for them. Their regime needs to make a responsible decision, act now, and assume responsibility," he said.

The reported plan includes provisions for Ukraine to forgo NATO membership, recognize Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as de facto Russian territories, and withdraw troops from Donbas to establish a demilitarized zone, while receiving security guarantees based on NATO's collective defense principle.



