Germany records highest domestic violence cases, 308 women killed in 2024

Germany recorded its highest number of domestic violence victims in 2024, with 265,942 people harmed, according to official figures released Friday.

Women accounted for 70% of victims. Police registered 308 girls and women killed during the year. Authorities also recorded 53,451 female victims of sexual offenses in 2024—a 2% increase from the previous year. Nearly half were minors when the offenses occurred.

Germany's Family Affairs Minister Karin Prien told a press conference in Berlin that the figures were worrying and the government was working on new measures to ensure the freedom and safety of women. "Violence against women is a daily crime that we must not tolerate. Every woman has the right to a life without fear and without violence," she stressed.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also promised that protecting women will be the highest priority for the government and security authorities. "Women should feel safe and be able to move freely everywhere," he said, adding that under the new draft law, the government plans to allow courts to require perpetrators of domestic violence to wear electronic ankle monitors.

Federal Criminal Police Office head Holger Munch noted that the official statistics only capture reported cases. "Domestic violence, which often takes place behind closed doors, is particularly prone to going unreported," he said. "We must therefore work to encourage more victims to find the courage to report incidents in order to improve protection and support for victims."



