Russian strikes wound 32 in eastern Ukraine: Kharkiv governor

An overnight Russian drone strike wounded at least 32 people in Ukraine's Kharkiv, its governor said early Wednesday, the third such attack on the eastern region in three days.

Moscow has been intensifying its daily drone and missile barrages in recent months, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hitting a number of civilian sites ahead of winter.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said at least 32 people were wounded in the latest overnight attack, including two children and an 18-year-old girl.

"A 9-year-old girl was wounded in the enemy shelling of Kharkiv. Doctors are providing the child with all necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

A 13-year-old girl was also wounded, and six people were hospitalised.

Kharkiv's urban districts of Slobidsky and Osnoviansky were hit by 11 drones, causing fires in a nine-storey building and damaging cars, garages and a supermarket, he said.

State media Suspilne reported four fires in those districts, citing the regional emergency services spokesperson Yevgen Vasylenko.

Rescuers and police evacuated 48 people, including three children, from the smoke-filled entrance of a high-rise building, Vasylenko said.

In October, Moscow launched its biggest bombing campaign against Ukrainian gas facilities since the start of the 2022 invasion.

Facing another gruelling winter and no sign of peace talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is currently on a European tour trying to garner support for his army and energy infrastructure.

Exhausted and outnumbered Ukrainian troops are struggling to fend off the larger Russian army as it advances on the front in eastern Ukraine, claiming two more villages on Tuesday.