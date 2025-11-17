Russian strikes kill three in eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes have killed three people in a city in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, the city military administration chief said on Monday.

The Russian army carried out two missile strikes on the centre of Balakliya during the night, Vitali Karabanov said in a post on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed as a result of the night missile strike on the city of Balakliya," he said.

Ten were wounded, including children, he added.

Nine people have been taken to hospital. "Unfortunately, calls about possible injuries continue to come in," Karabanov added.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov earlier said that among those wounded were a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old child and a 61-year-old man.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian territory almost daily with drones or missiles since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022.

Seven people were killed after Russia struck apartment blocks across the capital Kyiv on Friday.

As winter approaches, Moscow has also increased strikes on energy infrastructure.

Kyiv has regularly targeted depots, oil refineries and other facilities in Russia.

On the front lines, the Russian army continues to advance, particularly in Ukraine's southern region where it captured two more villages on Sunday.